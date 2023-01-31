Entertainment

'Pathaan' box office Day-6: SRK-starrer nears Rs. 300cr mark domestically

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 31, 2023, 11:12 am 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is inching closer to Rs. 300cr at the domestic box office

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has created a nationwide stir, and day after day, it is breaking records at the box office. The staggering numbers tell the tale of the massive success of the film, and the grand celebration of Khan's comeback after a sabbatical of four years. Post extended weekend, it inched closer to Rs. 300 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan has breathed life into the unrelenting grimness that had engulfed Bollywood and scripted history at the box office by being the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark globally.

Notably, controversies regarding the song Besharam Rang arrested the attention of the fans, but they still remained unbothered and thronged the theaters in large numbers, making the movie a huge success.

'Pathaan' minted Rs. 20-25 crore on Monday

Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office! On Monday, the movie managed to mint Rs. 20-25cr (India nett), a slight dip in numbers as compared to the collections on Sunday, but it still managed to perform well despite a working day. In total, the domestic box office collection stands at Rs. 297cr, making it closer to crossing the mark of Rs. 300cr.

A look at the worldwide box office collection

The spy-thriller is registering staggering numbers in India, and internationally. The movie has crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark worldwide in just five days. It is interesting to note that the film has performed exceedingly well at the North American box office too. It broke into the top five earners at the international box office and settled with $5.9M from only 695 screens.

'In four days, I've forgotten my last four years…'

A Pathaan's success press conference was held on Monday, where Khan addressed the media, and stated, "I didn't work. I was with my children. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won't work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian." He further added, "In these four days, I've forgotten my last four years."

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

A Siddharth Anand directorial, Pathaan features Khan, Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent, and John Abraham as a terrorist. The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and has been made at a whopping budget of Rs. 250 crore. Pathaan is the fourth installment in Chopra's spy universe, while other movies in this list are War, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai.