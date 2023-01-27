Entertainment

'Pathaan' box office Day 2: SRK-starrer enters Rs. 100cr club

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 27, 2023, 10:44 am 2 min read

SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' has entered Rs. 100 crore club in two days!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is simply unstoppable at the box office! Looking at the phenomenal collection of the film, one would not believe that it has been just two days since the release of SRK's action thriller. After registering a staggering amount on Wednesday, the second day has been equally impressive, as the film soared past the Rs. 100 crore mark. Let's decode.

Why does this story matter?

After watching the movie Pathaan, even celebrities could not stop gushing over the phenomenal performance of Khan!

Even though critics found loopholes in the movie, it did not bother fans from thronging the theaters in large numbers.

The film which celebrates the grand comeback of Khan after almost four years registered the biggest-ever opening for a Hindi film in India, and worldwide.

'Pathaan' Day 2 collections set a new record

The movie did exceptionally well on Day 1 at the box office, minting over Rs. 57 crore (India nett). On Thursday, leveraging the Republic day holiday, it collected Rs. 70 crore (India nett), a massive jump in the figures from the first day collections. The numbers could be higher than stated since various exhibitors in the South witnessed huge crowds pouring in on Thursday.

'Pathaan' became Khan's eighth film to join Rs. 100cr club

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the second-day collections are in the range of Rs. 65-70 crore (India nett), indicating that the film's two-day collections have soared past more than Rs. 120 crore (India nett). This makes Pathaan Khan's eighth film to enter the Rs. 100 crore club, followed by movies like Ra.One, Don 2, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, among others.

Know more about 'Pathaan'

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Khan, Deepika Padukone as an ISI agent, and John Abraham as a terrorist. Pathaan is the fourth installment in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe. The other movies are War starring Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The upcoming projects in this universe are Tiger 3 and War 2.

