'Raaz' helmer Vikram Bhatt gives cryptic reaction on Mahesh-Mukesh split

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 20, 2021, 03:26 pm

How has Vikram Bhatt responded to Mahesh-Mukesh split?

Legacy of over three decades came to an end earlier this year, when it was confirmed that brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt were going their separate ways. Reportedly, Mahesh has stepped down from the Creative Consultant position he held at their Vishesh Films banner. When Vikram Bhatt was asked about the split between his uncles, he sided with his "boss, Mahesh Bhatt."

Quote

'Whatever I have to say I will not say'

The Raaz director gave a cryptic response to the media, thereby raising eyebrows. Speaking to The Times of India, Vikram said, "Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him." The blunt reply indicates that details about the split will remain under wraps.

Details

'The company Vishesh Films has been mine,' Mukesh had clarified

What do we know so far about the split? For starters, Mahesh hasn't spoken on the matter at all. Mukesh, on the other hand, clarified things to ETimes. He said, "Mahesh isn't out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing."

No fight

We have had no fight, clarified Mukesh to media

Elaborating, Mukesh assured that they "have had no fight" and he might call Mahesh for assistance on any project, in the future, if need be. "If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore," was the exact quote of Mukesh.

Looking back

I still talk to both of them, Emraan Hashmi said

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi, nephew of the Bhatt brothers and a frequent collaborator, has also commented on this. "As far as I am concerned, I still talk to both of them. Mukeshji wished me before Mumbai Saga. I am in touch with Mahesh Bhatt." Hashmi was rather prophetic about the split. "All good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent," he said.