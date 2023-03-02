Entertainment

Box office: Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee' falls flat on its face

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 02, 2023, 09:50 am

'Selfiee' box office collection

Superstar Akshay Kumar is a forever hustler who keeps on doing films until he gets it right. This has been his strategy since the start of his career. He is having a box office drought and Selfiee has already tanked. Kumar is looking for a revival and has signed some franchise films—Hera Pheri 4, Welcome 3, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2.

Kumar's fifth flop in a row

As per Jagran English, the comedy-drama raked in Rs. 1.02 crore on Wednesday, taking the total to Rs. 13.72 crore. This marks Kumar's fifth flop in a row. Pre-pandemic, Kumar was the one with Midas's touch and we have seen some epic comebacks which include Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The spy thriller is earning huge even in its fifth week.

Cast and crew of the film

The Raj Mehta directorial has Emraan Hashmi opposite Kumar. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty star in pivotal roles. The additional cast includes Adah Sharma and Kusha Kapila. The film is a Hindi remake of the hit 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence. It is primarily bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 80-120 crore.