Entertainment

'Pathaan' box office: Every major record smashed by SRK's blockbuster

'Pathaan' box office: Every major record smashed by SRK's blockbuster

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 03, 2023, 12:22 pm 3 min read

SRK starrer 'Pathaan' grossed over Rs. 650cr globally

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan is on a record-breaking rampage, and there is simply no stopping it! SRK who blazed back from a long hiatus received immense love from his fans, who thronged the theaters to witness his enthralling performance. Let's have a look at all the earth-shattering records that Pathaan has achieved at the box office so far.

Why does this story matter?

For Pathaan, a lot of things had come together to make it a massive success.

Since the project was announced, the buzz around the movie was extremely solid, because it marked the comeback of Khan on the silver screen after four years.

The film continued to make headlines because of the controversies surrounding the song Besharam Rang.

Ultimately, the marketing strategy paid off well!

A massive opening on a non-holiday for a Hindi film

It is incredible to note that Pathaan scripted history by registering a massive amount of Rs. 55 crore (India nett) on the first day of its release, excluding Rs. 2 crore from the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Previously, the record was held by Yash's KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version which made a whopping Rs. 53.95 crore on its first day of release.

Minted over Rs. 50cr in a day, for four days

Pathaan became the first-ever Hindi film to gross over Rs. 50 crore in a day, for four days. Taking the leverage of the Republic Day holiday, the box office collections on the second day demolished all previously held records. It raked a whopping Rs. 68 crore on the second day. Pathaan achieved such a feat again on Day 3 and Day 4 of release.

Fastest Hindi film to ever cross Rs. 300 crore mark

Released on January 25, the SRK-led film was given the widest-ever release due to the high demands of the audience. The Siddharth Anand directorial became the fastest Hindi film to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark at the domestic box office, which was in just a week. Previously, this record was held by Baahubali 2 Hindi, which took 10 days to enter this club.

Biggest opening for Indian film at the global box office

Day after day, the film is registering record-breaking collections at the box office, domestically and internationally. Even King Khan must not have anticipated such jaw-dropping collections at the global box office. In North America, the film minted $9.48M in its extended five-day opening. It managed to outperform Avatar: The Way of Water despite screening in less than 700 theaters as compared to Avatar's 3,000.

'Pathaan' makers dropped ticket rates by 25%

To keep the momentum of the successful run of Pathaan at the box office, the makers reduced the ticket rates by 25%. Reportedly, in a "strategic move," producer Aditya Chopra decided to take this step post the extended weekend. Usually, ticket rates are reduced in the second week of a film's release, but considering the smashing numbers, the makers took this step judiciously.