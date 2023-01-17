Entertainment

'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer's OTT premiere date out!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 17, 2023, 11:09 am 3 min read

'Pathaan' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 25

We are only a few days away from witnessing the euphoria of Shah Rukh Khan in the theaters! SRK's comeback vehicle, Pathaan, is set to premiere theatrically on January 25 and will mark his return to a starring role in over four years, the last being Zero in 2018. And, after completing its theatrical run, it'll stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 25.

Why does this story matter?

A film's OTT premiere hinges on the movie's theatrical performance; if there are no takers in the theaters, flicks often go the OTT way within a month of release.

However, considering SRK's reigning stardom and the huge buzz surrounding Pathaan, the film is expected to rake in the moolah at the ticket window, and unsurprisingly, will premiere on OTT three months after its release.

The makers will now have to submit subtitles, closed captions

Pathaan's OTT release date was revealed during recent proceedings in the Delhi High Court. Per Bar & Bench, "[The Court] asked the producers to provide Hindi subtitles, closed captions as well as audio description for the OTT release of the film for the benefit of those with visual and hearing impairments." The Central Board of Film Certification will then reconsider the movie's certification.

This is what the Court said in its order

The Court's directive said, "Insofar as OTT release for 'Pathaan' is concerned, it is directed that the producer shall prepare the audio description, subtitles in Hindi language and closed captions and submit the same to CBFC for approval." "Upon the same being submitted, the CBFC shall consider re-certification of the film along with subtitles in Hindi, audio description, and closed captioning in Hindi."

Several recent YRF films can be found on same platform

The makers have chosen Amazon Prime Video for the spy thriller's digital premiere. In the recent past, several movies by Yash Raj Films arrived on the same platform months after their theatrical outing. Some examples are Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Varun V Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, among others.

Learn more about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. It also marks Deepika Padukone and SRK's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham will also play a pivotal role in the YRF production. Pathaan is part of YRF's spy-thriller universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Tiger 3.