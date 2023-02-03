Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Times Bollywood celebrities chose Rajasthan as wedding venue

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 03, 2023, 11:29 am 4 min read

A look at celebrities who preferred Rajasthan as their venue for destination wedding

Talk about Bollywood weddings and the first thing that comes to one's mind is their love for Rajasthan. While celebrity couples such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh opted for international destinations for their wedding, a chunk of actors got hitched at heritage venues in Rajasthan. Here's a lowdown on stars who opted for a palatial wedding in Rajasthan.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Jaisalmer

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are the newest Bollywood couple to get married in Rajasthan. Per reports, their marriage will be held at Suryagarh, a fortress hotel in Jaisalmer. While the pre-wedding celebrations will be held on Saturday and Sunday, the wedding will take place on Monday, reportedly. Advani and Malhotra fell in love after the two worked together in 2021's hit film Shershaah.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Sawai Madhopur

One of the biggest Bollywood weddings of recent times was that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The two tied the knot in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Their wedding was the highlight of 2021, with only close family and friends attending it. Most details about their wedding were kept under wraps until the big day.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding was the perfect example of when Hollywood met Bollywood. They had two weddings - one, as per the Hindu traditions, and the other, a white wedding. The couple opted for the historic Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur as their venue for the wedding, followed by receptions in New Delhi, Mumbai, and the United States of America.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay, Udaipur

After a short courtship period of a few months, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay at a close-knit wedding in Udaipur. They opted for Radisson Blu Palace Resort and Spa as their wedding venue. The celebrations were held over a period of three days comprising mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies. The two had a traditional Hindu wedding in April 2017.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani, Udaipur

Actor Raveena Tandon broke many hearts when she announced her wedding in 2004. The actor who has been happily married to businessman Anil Thadani for nearly two decades, opted for the City of Lakes, Udaipur, as the venue for her wedding. Tandon and Thadani's wedding was held at the Shiv Niwas Palace, owned by the erstwhile royal family of Udaipur.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev, Udaipur

Drishyam actor Shriya Saran married her longtime beau Andrei Koscheev in Udaipur, too. The close and intimate ceremony was held at Deogarh Mahal, a heritage property built in the 17th century, attended by their close friends and family. Even before their wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Saran and Koscheev had a registered marriage in Mumbai. The couple's fairytale wedding was held in 2018.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand, Sawai Madhopur

Not only Bollywood couples, but Hollywood celebrities have also fallen in love with the grandeur that Rajasthan's royalty has to offer. The former couple, Katy Perry and Russell Brand arrived in India in October 2010 for their wedding. The two got married as per Hindu traditions at Ranthambore's Aman-i-Khas resort in Sawai Madhopur. Their dreamy wedding saw many celebrities from the West as attendees.

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar, Jodhpur

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Hurley's marriage with Indian businessman Arun Nayar was a short-lived one. The two began dating in the year 2002, followed by their wedding in 2007. In 2010, Hurley announced her separation from Nayar and divorced him in 2011. Their wedding was held at Umaid Bhawan Palace, along with other functions at Bal Samand Lake Palace, Mehrangarh Fort, and Nagaur Fort.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Udaipur

Not only actors but Rajasthan is a favorite wedding destination for the weddings of children of Indian industrialists as well. When business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha got married to Anand Piramal, their pre-wedding festivities were held at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur while the wedding took place at Antilla, the Ambani residence in Mumbai.