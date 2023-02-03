Entertainment

Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath's demise; Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli attend last rites

Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath's demise; Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli attend last rites

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 03, 2023, 11:05 am 3 min read

Veteran filmmaker K Viswanath is no more

Legendary filmmaker and a prominent name in the Telugu film industry, Kasinadhuni Viswanath died late on Thursday night, at the age of 92, after suffering from age-related ailments. The ace director was known for his stellar storytelling that usually revolved around culture and musical themes. Popularly known as Kalathapasvi, he had a career spanning over five decades; the director-screenwriter left a lasting legacy behind.

Prime Minister offered condolences

The director is credited with making over 50 movies, since the year 1965. He was also conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema, for his contributions, in the year 2016. Following his passing, many celebrities condoled the demise of the filmmaker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered condolences on the demise of filmmaker K Viswanath.

Twitter Post

Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2023

Tollywood celebrities paid their last respects to filmmaker

The five-time National Award winner, Viswanath was highly respected for his dedication to making films. He used to wear a Khaki uniform in order to remind himself that he was a "film worker." To pay tribute to the legend, celebrated Tollywood celebrities like Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao among others reached Viswanath's residence in Hyderabad for final rites.

'Viswanath was the calm in the storm…'

What a glorious journey it has been for the legendary Viswanath. Regarded as a stalwart in the world of cinema, many celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar's post read, "A person who made films with a purpose, who was the calm in a storm." Meanwhile, actor Mammootty expressed his privilege of being directed by him in Swathi Kiranam.

Twitter Post

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu.



Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6ElhuSh53e — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 2, 2023

Filmmaker shot to fame with hit film 'Sankarabharanam'

Viswanath's storytelling transcended boundaries, and he was recognized across and beyond the Telugu film landscape. He shot to fame with his blockbuster hit film Sankarabharanam, and he was credited for reviving the interest of people nationwide in Carnatic music. It is pertinent to mention that his award-winning film was released on February 2, coincidently the same date that the director breathed his last on.

An equally successful stint in front of the camera

The legend has donned various hats in his career and proved himself to be the most versatile in the Telugu film industry. As much as he enjoyed a successful career behind the camera, his stint in front of the camera was equally successful with more than 40 films. He debuted as an actor in the film Subha Sankalpam and acted opposite Kamal Haasan.

Viswanath shared a special bond with SP Balasubrahmanyam

Viswanath has worked with several popular actors including Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, and Balakrishna. Known for his unique infusion of music into films, he shared an extremely special bond with late playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. Even with no formal training in Carnatic music, the director made the singer sing all the songs in Sankarabharanam which turned out to be a massive hit.