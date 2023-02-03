Entertainment

11 years of Dulquer Salmaan: Top unmissable films

11 years of Dulquer Salmaan: Top unmissable films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 03, 2023, 10:42 am 2 min read

Dulquer Salmaan marked his acting debut in 2012 with crime drama 'Second Show'

When Dulquer Salmaan started his acting career in 2012, his work was restricted to Malayalam cinema mostly. Cut to the present, Salmaan has become a pan-India actor. Whether it's playing a romantic soldier in Sita Ramam or an aspiring chef in Ustad Hotel, there is no character he can't play. On his 11th work anniversary, watch these films that proved his caliber.

'Ustad Hotel'

One of the most critically acclaimed films of Salmaan's career is Ustad Hotel. The title won at least three National Awards. This Anwar Rasheed film is based on the life of Faisi who wishes to go to the United Kingdom to become a professional chef. However, circumstances make him stay back. He joins his grandfather to assist him with a small restaurant in Kozhikode.

'Sita Ramam'

Released in 2022, Sita Ramam is yet another critically acclaimed film of Salmaan. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the story follows a young Pakistani woman with anti-Indian sentiments, Afreen, who comes to India to deliver Indian Army Major Ram's letter to Sita. In her search for Sita, Afreen discovers Ram and Sita's beautiful love story along with a hard-hitting reality about herself.

'Bangalore Days'

This coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama, helmed by Anjali Menon, is another must-watch movie delivered by Salmaan. Also starring an ensemble cast of Nivin Pauly, Fahadh Faasil, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, among others, Bangalore Days revolves around the relationship of three cousins who are best friends of each other. However, things and their relationship soon start changing in a new city.

'O Kadhal Kanmani'

Mani Ratnam's 2015 film O Kadhal Kanmani showed a youthful romance between Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The romantic comedy film is based on the lives of a couple in a live-in relationship. Two years after its release, the film was remade in Hindi, titled OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie was financially backed by Ratnam and Karan Johar.

'Kurup'

Director Srinath Rajendran gathered a stellar cast for his 2021 film Kurup, comprising Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. The film is based on the real-life fugitive Sukumara Kurup, played by Salmaan. Kurup became the first Indian film to acquire non fungible token (NFT) collectibles. Salmaan did not only lead the movie but also produced it.