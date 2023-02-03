Entertainment

Happy birthday Silambarasan TR: 5 top-rated IMDb films of 'Simbu'

Happy birthday Silambarasan TR: 5 top-rated IMDb films of 'Simbu'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 03, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

An actor, director and a filmmaker, Silambarasan TR aka Simbu is celebrating his 40th birthday on Friday (February 3)

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR dons the hat of not only an actor but also of a director and a musician. One of the superstars of the Tamil film industry, Simbu aka STR, who turned 40 on Friday (February 3), has many blockbusters hits to his credit. On the occasion of his birthday, watch these five top-rated IMDb films of the multi-talented artist.

'Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya'

With an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb, Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya is the top-rated film of Simbu. The movie revolves around the story of an aspiring filmmaker who goes through highs and lows in his romantic life when he falls in love with a Christian woman who only wants to be friends with him. Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan.

'Manmadhan'

With a 7.1/10 rating, Manmadhan is another must-watch film of the actor. Manmadhan's story is about a mentally disturbed playboy who turns into a serial killer and goes on a rampage of killing women. Apart from Simbu, the film also stars Jyotika, Atul Kulkarni, and Sindhu Tolani. If you are into murder mysteries, then this film should definitely be on your watch list.

'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada'

Simbu's other film that is worth watching is Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. The movie is Simbu's one more collaboration with Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya director, Menon. The romantic drama revolves around a young man who embarks on a road trip with his lady love. The two come across an accident that turns their lives upside down. The film has been rated 6.4/10 by the audience.

'Vaanam'

The action-drama which was released in the year 2011, Vaanam, is a story of five individuals who come from different walks of life. However, their lives get entangled during the climax. The five individuals represent the five elements - earth, water, fire, aether, and air. Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, the project also stars actors Anushka Shetty, Bharath Srinivasan, and Jasmine Bhasin.

'Vallavan'

The Tamil romantic action-thriller which was released in the year 2006, starred Simbu, Nayanthara, Reema Sen, and Sandhya. Vallavan's plot revolves around a man who falls in love with a woman and takes a disguise of an unattractive man. The woman eventually falls in love with him too but their story hits a rock when the hero's ex-lover returns to seek revenge.