Nayanthara's 'Connect': Everything to know about the upcoming horror-thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 19, 2022, 10:31 am 3 min read

The makers of "Lady Superstar" Nayanthara's upcoming horror-thriller film Connect unveiled the Hindi trailer recently. By the looks of it, the film will have no dearth of jumpscares and mysteries. The tagline is, "The Devil doesn't leave quietly." It will release in Tamil on December 22 and in Hindi on December 30. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

The 2:22-minute-long trailer reveals that the story will be set against the backdrop of the nationwide lockdown imposed in March 2020. The characters, who are shown connected via video calls, talk about "noises" and "disturbances," possibly caused by a spirit(?). We also see Anupam Kher playing an exorcist, while another woman, perhaps a paranormal expert, tries to develop a "connect" with a deceased spirit.

Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan, who earned acclaim for the thriller Game Over. It marks the second outing of the actor-director duo as he previously helmed Nayanthara's Maya. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are bankrolling the project under their production banner Rowdy Pictures. It's Nayanthara's fifth release of the year. Moreover, Connect is reportedly the first Tamil film to be released without an intermission.

Apart from Nayanthara, Connect stars Kher, Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, and Haniya Nafisa in pivotal roles. Manikantan Krishnamachary is the film's director of photography, Richard Kevin is the editor, and Prithvi Chandrasekhar composed the thriller's music. Earlier in November, the makers released a short teaser of the movie on Nayanthara's 38th birthday, which was received well by both fans and critics.

During a conversation with India Today, Shivan explained the team's rationale behind no interval. He said, "The story goes in one flow—like a crescendo. It just keeps building up. We have seen this type of momentum in Hollywood films where it builds up and ends only when the film ends. This film has that potential, so I thought why not?"

In a 2021 interview with Silverscreen India, Saravanan opened up about his inspiration behind making Connect. He explained, "I was feeling stressed and anxious; the times [lockdown] were very uncertain. I wanted to portray those emotions and I realized the only genre that would work was horror. Anxiety, dread, sense of hopelessness and fear—the horror genre lends itself to these emotions beautifully."