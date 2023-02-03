Entertainment

Grammy 2023: Know who'll perform and when, where to watch

The 65th Grammy Awards is around the corner as the coveted music awards will air live on Sunday, February 5. This edition marks the first "normal" Grammy Awards in three years as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown had prevented makers from hosting the mega event with the extravagance of pre-COVID years. The Grammy week celebrations started on Wednesday with a power-packed schedule.

Why does this story matter?

Grammy Awards is one the most coveted music awards in the world presented by the Recording Academy. There are several categories and the nomination structure and voting rights are similar to the structure of the Academy Awards.

This is considered to be among the top four American entertainment awards—Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Tony Awards.

Fans are currently rooting for their favorites.

When and where to watch Grammy 2023?

Grammy 2023 returns to the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena. Last year, it was hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 scare. The event will be aired on networks like CBS, MTV, and VH1. It will be available on streaming services like CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and Hulu. It will air at 8:00pm ET/6:30am IST.

Harry Styles to Lizzo: Exciting performances ahead

Grammy 2023 has a brilliant lineup of performers. Recently, it was revealed that Harry Styles will be gracing the stage at the Crypto.com Arena. The other performers include Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Mary J Blige, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, and many more. As per Variety, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled will perform but there is no official confirmation yet.

Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab will perform their Grammy-nominated song

The global music stars, Anoushka Shankar and Arooj Aftab will be performing at the premiere ceremony. The duo is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance for Udhero Na from Aftab's Vulture Prince album. Shankar is also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for her album Between Us... featuring Manu Delago, Metropole Orkest, and Jules Buckley.

Multiple nominations for the Sitar virtuoso

This marks Shankar's eighth and ninth nomination and third performance at the Grammy Awards ceremony. Fans are really looking forward to the duo's performance. Aftab is the first Pakistani Grammy awardee who won the Best Global Music performance award in 2022.

Déjà vu: Beyoncé and Adele nominated in Big Three categories

Pop icon Beyoncé bagged the most number of nominations at Grammy 2023. She has been nominated in nine categories, among which eight are for her recent record Renaissance. Fans speculate that the award show is having a déjà vu since both Adele and Beyoncé are nominated in the big three categories—like in 2017. Adele has received overall seven nominations.