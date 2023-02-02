Entertainment

'Thalapathy 67' to 'Ponniyin Selvan II': Trisha Krishnan's upcoming films

Trisha Krishnan will be seen opposite Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalapathy 67'

One of the leading ladies from the South Indian film industry who has been making a lot of noise in showbiz is Trisha Krishnan. A model-turned-actor, Krishnan became a pan-India favorite since Ponniyin Selvan: I was released in 2021. As the actor joined Vijay's Thalapathy 67 on Wednesday, here is a list of her upcoming projects that her fans must watch out for.

'Thalapathy 67'

The Master jodi of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj have teamed up to deliver yet another blockbuster film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Krishnan will be seen as the lead protagonist while actor Priya Anand, too, has been roped in for a pivotal role. The upcoming project, whose cast and crew were announced recently, also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

'Ponniyin Selvan: II'

After shattering the worldwide box office with its collections, Mani Ratnam is ready to return with the sequel of his periodical drama, Ponniyin Selvan: II. Starring an ensemble cast of "Chiyaan" Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, "Jayam" Ravi, Karthi, Krishnan, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ratnam's Chola family will once again come alive on the big screens on April 28.

'Dvitva'

Pawan Kumar's Dvitva is one of the unfinished projects of Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. With the untimely death of the James actor, Dvitva took a backseat. Per reports, the project has not been shelved, and Fahadh Faasil might be roped in as a replacement for the late actor. The dubbing for Dvitva began a few days before Rajkumar's death.

'The Road'

Helmed by Arun Vaseegaran, The Road is an upcoming Tamil drama starring Krishnan and Shabeer. The first look of Krishnan from the project was unveiled on her birthday in September 2022. The Road will also feature actors Vivek Prasanna, Miya George, and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Per reports, the movie is based on a real-life incident and revolves around Krishnan's character.

'Ram'

Krishnan will also be seen in Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam action-thriller Ram. Led by Mohanlal, Ram also features actors Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Samyukta Menon, and Saikumar, among many others. While Ram's principal photography began in 2020, it got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in August 2022. The story revolves around R&AW trying to track one of its agents who went rogue.