Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's next film to have sequels

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's next film will be a jungle adventure drama

It is well known that Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be next seen in a jungle adventure film directed by acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. While the makers are yet to launch the movie officially, there is no scarcity of news reports about it. And now, the latest reports have revealed that the much-awaited film will have several sequels. Read on to know more.

Sequels to have different stories with same central characters

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Rajamouli's father and acclaimed writer KV Vijayendra Prasad said there would be more than one sequel for the Babu starrer. "Of course. Sequels will follow," the publication quoted him as saying. He said that the story would keep changing in the sequels, but the central characters will remain the same. Apparently, the script for the first part will be finalized soon.

Film will be based on forest adventure

Talking about casting Babu in the movie, Prasad had earlier said, "Mahesh Babu is a very intense actor. If you see his action scenes, he is very intense and that's a very good thing for any writer." The writer added that the film would be based on a forest adventure, which SS Rajamouli had been waiting to do for a long time.

Babu earlier opened up about the movie

Confirming his association with Rajamouli, Babu also spilled the beans about the story earlier. He said, "It's going to be physically demanding and I'm really excited about it. It's going to be a pan-India film, I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country." Let us wait for the makers to announce more updates officially.

Know more about Babu and Rajamouli's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Babu will start shooting for his next movie with Trivikram Srinivas in January 2023. The film will be co-led by Pooja Hegde. On the other hand, Rajamouli's recent film RRR has entered the Oscars race, which is one of the very many feats of the movie. He also recently spilled the beans about the second part of Nani's Eega.