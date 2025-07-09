Iga Swiatek beats Liudmila Samsonova, reaches Wimbledon 2025 semis: Stats

Polish women's singles tennis star, Iga Swiatek , has reached the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals. Swiatek overcame Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets on Court 1. 8th seed Swiatek took down 19th seed Samsonova 6-2, 7-5 to book her maiden semi-final berth at Wimbledon. Before this, she had reached the quarters once in 2023. It was a statement win from Swiatek, who chases her maiden Wimbledon crown.

Numbers 98-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 16-5 at Wimbledon. Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek owns a 98-20 win-loss record. Swiatek is a four-time French Open winner and a one-time US Open champion. In 2025, her Slam win-loss record reads 15-2. She has reached a third successive semi-final this year across Slam events. Meanwhile, she has reached her 9th semi-final at Grand Slams.

Do you know? Swiatek maintains a 100% win record over Samsonova With this victory, Swiatek owns a 5-0 win-loss record over Samsonova on the WTA Tour. Before this, the two met in a R16 clash at the 2024 US Open. Swiatek won the match 6-4, 6-1.

Information Here are the match stats Swiatek doled out three aces compared to her opponent's nil. In terms of double faults, Samsonova committed 5 double faults with Swiatek committing three. Swiatek had a 70% win on the 1st serve and 57% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/8 break points.

Records Massive records made by the Pole As per Opta, Swiatek is the fourth current player to make the women's singles SFs at each of the four Majors, after Victoria Azarenka, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka. She is also the first Polish player (Open Era) to achieve the feat. Swiatek is the first player to claim 40+ WTA level wins for 4+ consecutive seasons (2022-2025) since Karolina Pliskova (six between 2014-2019.