2024 Paris Olympics: Gold medal contenders in women's singles tennis

By Rajdeep Saha 05:16 pm Jul 25, 202405:16 pm

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics will start from July 26 onward. Fans will witness 32 sports and 206 countries come together on the world stage. The 33rd Summer Olympics promises fireworks and drama as the world's best athletes across sporting events will be seen. Tennis will have its share of thrills in the women's singles category. Here we decode the gold medal contenders.

Iga Swiatek - Poland

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek is the outright favorite to win the gold medal on her favorite clay surface. She is a four-time French Open champion and has won three successive honors. Swiatek holds a 35-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She opens her campaign against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu. Notably, Swiatek is 47-5 on the WTA Tour this season, winning five titles.

Coco Gauff - United States

USA's Coco Gauff is 35-11 on the WTA Tour this season, winning one title. Gauff was a semi-finalist at the 2024 French Open, losing to Swiatek. She also reached the semis at Italian Open and round of 16 in Madrid - clay tournaments leading to Roland Garros. Gauff is 20-5 at the French Open and is a one-time runner-up. She knows the surface thoroughly.

Jasmine Paolini - Italy

Jasmine Paolini reached successful Grand Slam finals at French Open and Wimbledon respectively before losing on both occasions. She comes to Paris as the in-form player. Paolini, who is 30-13 on the WTA Tour this season, has won one honor. Despite early exits on the clay surfaces in Madrid and Rome, Paolini has shown she is a big-tournament player and can bank on pedigree.

Barbora Krejcikova - Czech Republic

Barbora Krejcikova won the 2024 Wimbledon crown and is one of the favorites at the Paris Olympics. With injuries and illness behind her, Krejcikova is well versed on clay, having won her maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros back in 2021. Krejcikova has done well in women's double category at Roland Garros and that serves as an added boost.

Elena Rybakina - Kazakhstan

Placed in quarter 2, No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina opens her campaign against Jaqueline Cristian. She could face Angelique Kerber or Naomi Osaka in the second round. Rybakina has won three titles this year and is 40-8 on the WTA Tour.