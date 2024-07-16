Great Britain: Decoding their medal haul at Summer Olympics
Sportsmen from different corners of the globe will be in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will get underway on July 26. A total of 184 countries will participate in the tourney. Meanwhile, athletes from the United Kingdom will compete as part of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland Olympic Team. Here we decode Great Britain's medal haul at the Summer Olympics.
Third-most medals in Olympics
With 916 medals, Great Britain is third in terms of nations with the most Olympic medals. The tally includes 318 gold, 284 silver, and 314 bronze medals. Only United States (2,629) and Soviet Union (1,010), are ahead in this regard. Great Britain has over 100-plus medals in a couple of disciplines.
Most prolific events for Great Britain
200 of its medals have come in athletics. The nation has 100 medals in cycling. Sailing (64), rowing (70), and swimming (79), and boxing (62) are the other sports in which USA boasts 60-plus medals. Besides sailing, Great Britain has the most medals in these sports - triathlon (8), polo (6), rackets (7), tug of war (5), water motorsports (2), and cricket (1).
Decoding Great Britain's most prolific years
Great Britain's tally of 146 medals was the most for any team at the 1908 London Games. The unit hasn't registered 100-plus medals in any other year. While Great Britain secured the second-most medals in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games, it finished third in 1900, 1912, 1920, and 2012. With 64 medals, they finished fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Here are the notable athletes
Track cycler Jason Kenny secured the most individual medals (9) for Great Britain at Summer Olympics. He also owns the most individual gold medals among UK athletes (7). Track cyclers Bradley Wiggins (8) and Chris Hoy (7) are the others to claim more than six individual Olympic medals for Great Britain.