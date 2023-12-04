Brisbane mayor quits organizing committee for 2032 Olympics: Details

Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics (Source: X/@ICC)

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner has resigned from the inter-governmental committee, which has been charged with organizing the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games. Schrinner is against the idea of demolishing the entire Gabba Stadium and rebuilding it for the Olympic event. It's the first major split for the organizers, who were selected in 2021 by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the 2032 event.

Why does this story matter?

Hailed as the biggest multi-sport event across the game, the Olympic Games will take place in the Australian city of Brisbane in 2032. Schrinner was a part of the delivery forum designed to deliver the Olympics and create a legacy for Queensland. The forum comprises representatives from all three levels of government and other agencies.

Schrinner accuses the officials

The forum's job is to operate with the Queensland state government of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to "progress the significant venues, villages and transport infrastructure" for the event. However, Schrinner stated the group was only being used to "placate key stakeholders while all the real decisions were made by the state government behind closed doors."

Schrinner demands for an independent body

"The reality is we always wanted to be team players. The state government wanted to play politics," Schrinner said on Sunday. He voiced for the establishment of an independent authority to oversee the preparations. "We don't need overpriced stadiums, we need better transport," Schrinner said. "This week it became very apparent that the Intergovernmental Leaders' Forum is a dysfunctional farce."

Stirling Hinchliffe reacts

Queensland Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe was surprised by Schrinner's decision to step down. He even stated that a seat would be kept for the Brisbane Lord Mayor should he decide to rejoin. Meanwhile, Schrinner has also withdrawn his support for a $2.7 billion Gabba rebuild. "The games have become more about overpriced stadiums rather than the promise of vital transport solutions," he said.