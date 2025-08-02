'Pati, Patni...': Sonali calls Munawar 'nice challenge' to work with

Bendre said, "I hadn't seen his shows, but of course, I had heard of him. I knew he was a funny, quick-witted guy who's very popular." "Being paired with Munawar was a nice challenge. He's so witty you can't tie him down." "It was a challenge for me, and honestly, I was a bit scared at first." However, Bendre revealed, in the end, "it felt like a picnic."

Nickname origin

Story behind 'Sonu-Monu'

Bendre also revealed the story behind their popular nickname "Sonu-Monu." "It started as a joke. Munawar was being very formal with me during the shoot, always calling me 'Sonali Ma'am.'" "I told him, 'I know I'm older but do you really need to call me ma'am?'" "He said, 'Okay, I'll call you Sonu,' and I responded, 'Then I'll call you Monu.' That's how it began." Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere on Colors TV at 9:30pm on Saturday.