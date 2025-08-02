'Pati, Patni...': Sonali calls Munawar 'nice challenge' to work with
What's the story
Sonali Bendre recently opened up about her experience working with comedian Munawar Faruqui on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In an interview with Telly Talk, she called their pairing a "nice challenge" and revealed that their on-screen nicknames "Sonu-Monu" were born out of a humorous exchange during filming. Bendre admitted that she was initially intimidated by Faruqui's quick wit.
Experience
'Munawar was a nice challenge'
Bendre said, "I hadn't seen his shows, but of course, I had heard of him. I knew he was a funny, quick-witted guy who's very popular." "Being paired with Munawar was a nice challenge. He's so witty you can't tie him down." "It was a challenge for me, and honestly, I was a bit scared at first." However, Bendre revealed, in the end, "it felt like a picnic."
Nickname origin
Story behind 'Sonu-Monu'
Bendre also revealed the story behind their popular nickname "Sonu-Monu." "It started as a joke. Munawar was being very formal with me during the shoot, always calling me 'Sonali Ma'am.'" "I told him, 'I know I'm older but do you really need to call me ma'am?'" "He said, 'Okay, I'll call you Sonu,' and I responded, 'Then I'll call you Monu.' That's how it began." Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Panga will premiere on Colors TV at 9:30pm on Saturday.