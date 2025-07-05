Apara Mehta joins cast of 'Kyunki Saas...' reboot
What's the story
The buzz around the upcoming reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) continues to grow every day. Now, it has been revealed that veteran actor Apara Mehta has joined the cast. Best known for her iconic role as Savita Virani in the original series, Mehta's return has led to curiosity among fans.
Shooting update
Mehta is currently busy with the shoot
A source close to the actor told HT, "She has already started shooting for the show and is currently on Kyunki's set. She has been busy shooting something interesting for the show which will intrigue the audience a lot." A few days ago, Mehta had confirmed in an interview that she was in talks with the makers. "It's my show," she had confidently asserted.
Delay details
Meanwhile, the reboot's premiere delayed
The premiere of the much-anticipated reboot was originally scheduled for the first week of July but has been delayed as the makers work to perfect the set. Amar Upadhyay, who played Mihir Virani in KSBKBT, confirmed that this delay is due to their commitment to ensuring everything is right. The show is led by Smriti Irani and backed by Ektaa Kapoor.