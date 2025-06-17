What's the story

Amar Upadhyay, who is set to reprise his role as Mihir Virani in the upcoming Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, recently spoke about the show's return.

In an interview with The Times of India, he revealed that he was surprised by the continued interest in the show across generations.

"The story justifies the return of each character and how their relationships have evolved," he said.