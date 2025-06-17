'Their relationship has evolved': Amar Upadhyay on 'Kyunki Saas... 2'
What's the story
Amar Upadhyay, who is set to reprise his role as Mihir Virani in the upcoming Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, recently spoke about the show's return.
In an interview with The Times of India, he revealed that he was surprised by the continued interest in the show across generations.
"The story justifies the return of each character and how their relationships have evolved," he said.
Character evolution
Relationship with Tulsi has matured, says Upadhyay
Upadhyay also spoke about the evolution of his character and the relationship with Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani.
He said, "The love between Mihir and Tulsi has matured. We've all grown as people and actors, and that shows in the story."
When asked about his character's fate this time around, Upadhyay assured fans that Mihir would be a constant presence until the very end of the show.
Reunion
Irani's return to acting after 15 years
The second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will mark Irani's return to the screen after 15 years.
Despite her political career, Upadhyay said that she hasn't changed a bit. "When I met her at Ektaa Kapoor's house, it felt like no time had passed. We were just the same," he recalled.
The show, produced by Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, originally aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus with over 1,800 episodes.