What's the story

The Simpsons has been a television staple for decades, captivating audiences with its humor and satire.

While most of us are aware of the crazy antics of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, few know about the many interesting behind-the-scenes facts.

These tidbits show the dedication and creativity that have kept this animated show fresh and relevant over the years.

Here are five fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about The Simpsons.