'Border 2': Sunny, Diljit, Varun shoot at National Defence Academy
What's the story
The third schedule of the much-awaited Bollywood film Border 2 has begun at Pune's National Defence Academy (NDA).
Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for the war drama.
The film is being directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
Release date
'Border 2' set to release on January 23, 2026
Taking to Instagram, Deol shared a photo from the NDA set and wrote, "When all 'Forces' Come together! #BORDER2, Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy!"
The film is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.
Film history
Sequel to Dutta's classic
Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, which was directed by Dutta and based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.
The original film starred Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna and became a patriotic classic.
Casting news
Shetty has been chosen for his commitment to 'Border 2'
Apart from new-age stars Dosanjh and Dhawan, the film also stars Shetty.
In a recent interview with Zoom, veteran actor Suniel revealed that his son has been finalized after he prioritized Border 2 over other projects.
"I have told Ahan one thing, iske aage filmein karo nahin karo, ye film mein jaan laga dena," he said.