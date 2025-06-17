What's the story

The third schedule of the much-awaited Bollywood film Border 2 has begun at Pune's National Defence Academy (NDA).

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for the war drama.

The film is being directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.