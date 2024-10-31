Summarize Simplifying... In short The highly anticipated action film 'Baby John', starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff, is set to release its teaser on November 1.

The teaser, which has received a U/A certification, will be screened alongside 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The film, featuring a cameo by Salman Khan, is slated for a December 25, 2024 release.

'Baby John' is slated for December 2024 release

'Baby John': Varun Dhawan redefines carnage in new motion poster

By Isha Sharma 01:27 pm Oct 31, 202401:27 pm

What's the story The makers of Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, have dropped a new video giving a glimpse of the actor's intense look. Directed by Kalees, the film is produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions and is a remake of Atlee's Theri. The motion poster shows Dhawan's face on a blood-filled axe, hinting at the plot of this action thriller.

The motion poster hints at a gory storyline

Teaser release

'Baby John' teaser to hit theaters on November 1

The video clip was captioned, "Are you REAAAAADDDDY, Don't miss the exclusive #BabyJohnTasterCut, only in theaters from 1st November." The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly given a U/A certification to the teaser of this highly anticipated mass action film. The teaser will be screened with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, both releasing on November 1.

Star-studded cast

'Baby John' has a star-studded cast

Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Salman Khan will be making a cameo appearance, reportedly as a senior cop and mentor to Dhawan's character. The film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.