Box office: 'Dasara' has a crucial weekend ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 10:51 am 1 min read

'Dasara' box office collections

Natural Star Nani's current release Dasara was in the buzz and the film opened with huge collections at the box office. The film has been praised by both viewers and critics. However, the film's collection has dropped significantly and this upcoming weekend will be a true test of time for the action drama. The film has performed well in the international market.

Domestic collections are diminishing day by day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Srikanth Odela directorial earned Rs. 55 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday which is way lower than Tuesday's Rs. 60 lakh. Overall, the film earned Rs. 76.80 crore. The revenge drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shamna Kasim, among others. It is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It is pitted against Ravi Teja's Ravanasura.

