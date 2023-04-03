Entertainment

Box office: Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai Part 1' rakes in decent figures

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 03, 2023, 10:58 am 1 min read

'Viduthalai Part 1' box office collections

Viduthalai Part 1 has been in the buzz as it is helmed by the acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. The film is pitted against some biggies at the box office, hence the collections are a bit affected. The film has received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The film is pitted against Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Nani's Dasara at the box office.

Collections saw a rise on Sunday

As per Box Office India, the project raked in Rs. 4.28 crore on Sunday which is a slight rise from Saturday's Rs. 3.8 crore. Overall, the film earned Rs. 11.93 crore at the end of the first weekend. The story revolves around police brutality and the cast includes the adept Soori and Vijay Sethupathi and Bhavani Sre, among others.

