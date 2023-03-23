Entertainment

Box office: 'Zwigato' to hear the death knell soon

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 23, 2023, 10:39 am 1 min read

Nandita Das is known for making critically acclaimed films and Zwigato is another feather on her cap. The Kapil Sharma starrer has not been able to mint money even after positive reviews and word of mouth. The comedian-turned-actor's last outing in Bollywood was in 2017—Firangi—which was a commercial disaster too. The box office collections are diminishing day by day.

Unable to impress the masses

As per Daily Movie Updates, the social drama raked in Rs. 40 lakh on Wednesday and the overall collections stand at Rs. 3.53 crore. The story revolves around a food delivery partner's struggle and hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharma is cast alongside Shahana Goswami. It is pitted against Ashima Chibber's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway﻿ and Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

