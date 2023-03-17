Entertainment

5 charitable organizations that John Abraham supports

A look at charitable organizations that John Abraham has been associated with

Bollywood actor John Abraham has delivered several hit films in his career, after his debut movie, Jism. Released in 2003, it paved way for Abraham as a model-turned-actor. Over the years, Abraham has used his stardom for many noble causes. He truly believes in giving back to society. Here are five charitable organizations that Abraham has been associated with.

PETA

Abraham's love for animals is known to one and all. And when it comes to charity, he makes it a point to support animal welfare organizations. The actor has in the past endorsed PETA. Calling himself an avid animal lover, Abraham believes that he needs to support the cause that aims to benefit the voiceless and provide them with shelter, safety, and security.

People For Animals

When People For Animals (PFA) started a campaign to protect horses that were being used to pull Victorian carriages in Mumbai, Abraham stepped up to shoulder his support. The Pathaan actor spoke about the painful death the horses would have for the momentary pleasure of the humans. He pledged to support PFA's cause and rescue the horses.

Save Our Tigers

Abraham has also been associated with Save Our Tigers, an organization that aims at working for the benefit of our national animal. Abraham pledged to support the organization as he believes that "tigers are the most magnificent creatures on the planet." He also once said that protecting tigers is of national importance since the majority of the world's tiger population is in India.

Habitat For Humanity

Habitat For Humanity is a global organization aiming to provide affordable housing and sanitation facilities to the underprivileged. Abraham's association with the organization began in the year 2006 with its India chapter, reportedly. He was their brand ambassador and expressed his desire to build over 5,00,000 houses for the poor. When he started, he had a five-year-long plan with the NGO.

Make A Wish Foundation

Everyone must have heard of this foundation at least once. Many celebrities have been associated with it, including Abraham. The actor once revealed that it was his mother who introduced him to this NGO. It is one of the earliest causes he has extended his support to. The organization is said to be very close to his heart.