Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' is trending on Twitter

#NewsBytesExplainer: Why Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' is trending on Twitter

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 09, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

After Satish Kaushik's demise, his directorial 'Tere Naam' is trending on Twitter

Salman Khan-Bhumika Chawla starrer Tere Naam is regarded as a modern-day cult classic—one that reinstated Khan's stardom and cemented his position as a Bollywood superstar. It was released in 2003 but is still loved and rewatched by audiences and remembered for its evergreen soundtrack, Khan's styling, and his well-etched-out character. After its director Satish Kaushik's demise on Thursday, the film started trending on Twitter.

Refresher: What is the film all about?

The film—now available for streaming on ZEE5, Eros Now, and Jio Cinema—revolves around Radhe Mohan (Khan), who falls in love with Nirjara (Bhumika). However, their love story takes multiple tragic turns, and the two end up as star-crossed lovers, with Radhe spending years in a mental asylum. The film also featured Ravi Kishan, Sachin Khedekar, and Anang Desai, among others.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to pay his respects

Fans have been paying tributes to Kaushik on Twitter for delivering a "masterpiece" and giving them a film to remember for ages. Several netizens have expressed sorrow about Tere Naam not receiving a sequel now that its director is no more. Remembering Kaushik, Khan tweeted, "Always loved cared [and] respected him [and] shall [always] remember him for the man that he was (sic)."

Here's what Khan tweeted

Always loved cared n respected him n shall alway remember him for the man that he was . May his soul rest in peace n strength to family n loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 9, 2023

'Tere Naam' fans flooded Twitter with condolence messages

A fan remembered the late filmmaker and wrote, "Rip #SatishKaushik ji thankyou for giving us a masterpiece Tere Naam and iconic character Radhe Mohan," while another tweeted, "He gave us an [iconic character] Radhe Bhaiya. Om Shanti." "Whenever l thought of #SatishKaushik, he always reminded me of him being the Director of The lconic #TereNaam with #SalmanKhan. Saddened about his passing (sic)," said another.

Read another tribute by a fan

Rest in Peace #SatishKaushik Ji, You'll be remembered for your immense contribution to Cinema and Thankyou for once in a Lifetime Gem like Tere Naam 🙏 ऊं शांति। pic.twitter.com/c8evIkj8kP — Randhir Singh (@Randhir1601s) March 9, 2023

Kaushik recently tweeted about 'Tere Naam'

In a tweet dated February 22, 2023, the Haseena Maan Jaayegi actor shared a video of a singer performing Tere Naam's title track at Southall, London, as a group of listeners cheered him on. "Power of Tere Naam as a film & its good music remains intact even after 20 years. Thank u #Vish for singing the song so beautifully (sic)," said the tweet.

Watch the video here

Power of Tere Naam as a film & its good music remains intact even after 20 years . Thank u #Vish for singing the song so beautifully . pic.twitter.com/Gz9rEuP52f — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) February 22, 2023