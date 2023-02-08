World

Joe Biden's wife, Kamala Harris's husband's lip kiss goes viral

Joe Biden's wife, Kamala Harris's husband's lip kiss goes viral

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 08, 2023, 12:47 pm 2 min read

First Lady Jill Biden shared a lip kiss with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff ahead of US President Joe Biden's second SOTU speech

Twitter users were in for a shock when cameras captured a moment between the United States of America President Joe Biden's wife Jill and Vice-President Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff. Ahead of Biden's second State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday at The Capitol, cameras captured a lip kiss between the First Lady (Jill) and Second Gentleman (Emhoff), leaving Twitter into splits.

The viral kiss began meme fest on social media

Soon after the clip went viral, it led to hilarious comments and a meme fest. While a Twitter user joked about a Kiss Camera being used during the SOTU, another user wrote: "I saw that!! The husband and I immediately turned to each other and asked, 'Did that just happen?' Jumped on to Twitter to see if anyone else saw (it)!!"

The SOTU moment

Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! pic.twitter.com/KvrUxSI8Lu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

After NBA, SOTU has a kiss cam?

Didn’t know US Capitol Hill had that Kiss Cam thing going on during #SOTU #JillBiden #DouglasEmhoff pic.twitter.com/5Tmg3Atwgn — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 8, 2023

Shocked users questioned the COVID-19 protocol

Although many users saw the kiss as fodder for jokes and memes, there were many others who were left puzzled after watching the clip. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "What the..? Is that real or photoshopped?" There were also netizens who took a dig at the kiss by mentioning how COVID-19 and its precautions were "definitely over."

Biden on the American economy and its growth

Biden delivered his second SOTU address on Tuesday. It was his first since the time he lost the majority in the US House of Representatives. In his address, he spoke about the American economy's growth saying that it is positioned to grow better in comparison with any other country, despite the COVID-19 disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and the Republican 'friends'

The US President began his speech at the SOTU by greeting Kevin McCarthy, the newly elected House Speaker. His gesture hinted at clear and early signs of bipartisanship. Furthermore, the president also went on to acknowledge the first Black party leader in the House as well as the minority leader of the House, Hakeem Jeffries. Biden asked his Republican "friends" to cooperate.