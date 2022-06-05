World

US: 3 dead, 11 Injured in Philadelphia shooting

Officers reported seeing numerous active shooters firing into the crowd.

Three persons were killed and 11 others wounded on Saturday after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd in the US city of Philadelphia, according to police. The incident took place on a busy boulevard known for its nightlife. Two men and a woman were killed in the incident, according to authorities. Officers reported seeing numerous active shooters firing into the crowd.

Context Why does this story matter?

In recent weeks, the United States has been shaken by a succession of high-profile shootings, including at a school in Texas, a church in California, a grocery store in New York, and an Oklahoma hospital.

Several people have died as a result of the incidents.

The incidents generated additional calls for gun control legislation in the United States, as observed.

Incident How witnessed narrate the incident?

Witnesses to the shooting recounted the incident, describing it as a stressful situation. "Once it started I didn't think it was going to stop," Joe Smith, 23, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "There was guttural screaming," he added. Eric Walsh, another witness, said the streets were smeared with blood. He described people leaving the site in panic and in ragged clothing.

Quote Another person shot dead two hours later

As per police officials, The Inquirer reported that another person was fatally shot dead just blocks away from the scene two hours after the Philadelphia shooting. However, police said that the two incidents were not believed to be linked.

Details Summer sees spike in gun violence in US

In the United States, gun violence rises during the summer. According to estimates, approximately 393 million weapons were in circulation in the country by 2020. In response to the recent carnage, US President Joe Biden called for new gun control legislation last week. Many senators convened on Thursday to discuss gun control measures, although Republicans have traditionally opposed stricter gun laws.

Gun lobby About the NRA in US

The National Rifle Association, or the NRA, is considered to be the most powerful gun rights organization in the US. It has rejected most initiatives to prevent mass shootings, including expanding background checks on gun purchases. However, its influence has waned as it has become entangled in legal battles linked to a corruption scandal. Notably, the US has witnessed 214 mass shootings this year.