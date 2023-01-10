Technology

Twitter targets creators with Twitter Awards and Coins

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 10, 2023, 06:19 pm 2 min read

Every Twitter Award has a corresponding value in Coins

One of Elon Musk's priorities when he took over Twitter was to make the platform creator-friendly. The microblogging site recently introduced long video uploads in that vein. As per app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, another such feature is in the works. Twitter will let users award 'Coins' to those who tweet great content. Coins are connected to 'Twitter Awards.'

The award option appeared as a gift icon

We first saw Twitter working on its awards last March. Again, it was Wong who made the information public. In the screenshot she shared, the award option appeared as a gift icon in the lower tweet function bar. However, after that, we did not hear anything about the feature from Twitter or anyone else. Now, it is back in vogue again.

Twitter has been working on its Awards for a while

Twitter is working on Tweet Awards pic.twitter.com/4b8MSeIWNh — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 11, 2022

Every emoji award is worth a certain amount of coins

Now, per Wong, Twitter users will be able to award creators a range of emojis, including Gold, Silver, Bronze, Crown, and Gem, among others. From the screenshot shared, it seems that each award has a corresponding value in 'Twitter Coins.' The Gold award is worth 5,000 coins. The coin looks similar to Dogecoin but has a bird instead of a dog as the symbol.

Check out the list of Twitter Awards

Coin purchases will be done through Stripe

We may see the debut of Twitter Awards sooner than later. The company is working on a coins purchasing screen and an individual menu item that will take users to the purchase screen. According to Wong, users will be able to purchase coins through Stripe. Creators will be able to withdraw money in fiat. The minimum payout threshold will be $50.

Creators will need at least $50 to withdraw

Looks like Twitter Awards payout will be done in fiat, with the minimum payout threshold of $50 https://t.co/PpgHebBWD6 pic.twitter.com/pNcvPXxNsc — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 5, 2023