Technology

NASA's Perseverance Rover completes 50% of sample depot on Mars

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 10, 2023, 05:44 pm 2 min read

The Perseverance Rover recently completed on Martian year on the red planet (Photo credit: NASA)

The Perseverance Rover has finished constructing 50% of its sample depot on the red planet. As of now, the six-wheeled robotic explorer has dropped five out of ten samples at the depot created at the Three Forks region in Mars Jezero Crater region. The recently dropped rock sample, formed from magma, is believed to have been altered by water several times.

Why does this story matter?

NASA's Perseverance Rover landed on Mars in February 2021. It recently completed its primary mission, marking one Martian year on the red planet.

The Rover has been constructing a sample depot on Mars, the first of its kind, as a backup repository for the Mars Sample Return (MRS) campaign which will bring back Martian samples to the Earth.

Fifth sample was collected by the Rover in November 2021

The fifth magma-based rock sample was picked up by the Rover in November 2021 and can help scientists better understand the history of the area, and when life may have existed on the red planet. "Bringing samples from rocks like this back to Earth for closer study could be really revealing," stated NASA in a tweet.

The Rover has successfully completed one Martian year on Mars

During its primary mission, the Rover explored the vast Jezero crater region and examined the ancient river delta, collected 18 rock samples, and started building the sample depot. The Rover completed its primary mission on January 6.

Where is the Rover headed after constructing the sample depot?

Once the Rover completes creating the sample depot, it will head to the top of Jezero's river delta, sometime in February. As part of the "Delta Top Campaign," over the next eight months or so, the Rover will look for boulders and other materials that were deposited in the delta by an ancient river that flowed through the region.