Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more for Twitter Blue

Dec 08, 2022

Twitter Blue will be cheaper for those who pay through the website

What do you do when Apple takes a 30% cut of any in-app purchases by users on iOS? Well, if you're Elon Musk you'd increase the price of your product. According to The Information, Twitter plans to increase the monthly charges of Twitter Blue from $7.99 to $11 for iPhone users, if paid from the app. Tough luck, iPhone users.

Why does this story matter?

It seems that the Musk-Apple tussle will go on. The question is, is Musk poking a bear that shouldn't be woken up?

Apple single-handedly controls an ecosystem of apps. Challenging the tech giant may not bear well for the world's richest man.

But as we all know, Musk isn't one to shy away from challenges.

Those who pay from the website will be charged less

Twitter may increase the charge of its subscription product, Twitter Blue, for iPhone users who subscribe from within the app. However, the company will reportedly follow a stick-and-carrot approach. While users who make in-app purchases will be charged more, those who pay for Twitter Blue on the website will be charged less. They will have to pay only $7 per month, down from $7.99.

Twitter is reportedly delaying Blue's relaunch due to Apple's fee

The Musk v/s Apple tussle has been going on for a few weeks now. Last month, it was reported that Twitter is delaying Twitter Blue's relaunch to skirt Apple's 30% fee. There were also talks about Twitter Blue not returning to the App Store. However, that may affect Twitter more than Apple. Therefore, increasing Twitter Blue's monthly charge makes more sense for the company.

Twitter's decision may provoke Apple

Musk recently went on a rant against Apple on Twitter, criticizing Apple's decision to cut ads on Twitter and its alleged decision to remove Twitter from App Store. However, after Musk met with Tim Cook at Apple's headquarters, it seemed that the hatchet was buried. Now, if Twitter charges Apple users more for Blue, it may put the two at odds again.