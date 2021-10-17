Here's everything you can expect from iOS 15.1

Published on Oct 17, 2021

Apple's iOS 15 was riddled with bugs and did not deliver the experience it promised. With iOS 15.1 just around the corner, Apple has a chance to redeem itself. Although this is just an incremental update, Apple will introduce several new features with the update, including SharePlay, ProRes video, automatic macro mode toggle, Dolby Atmos support for HomePod, and minor bug fixes. Here's more.

Compatibility

Apple has been beta testing iOS 15.1 recently

Every device running iOS 14 and iOS 15 will be able to upgrade to iOS 15.1 when it releases. This includes the iPhone 6s and its successors. The operating system (OS) is currently being beta tested for stability and a stable channel rollout is imminent. However, Apple hasn't yet confirmed a release date for the update but here are all the expected new features.

Sharing is caring

As advertised at WWDC, SharePlay will finally arrive

Apple was supposed to launch SharePlay with iOS 15 but was delayed. It will now launch as the headline feature for iOS 15.1. SharePlay was unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this year. It allows users to stream music and OTT content, including movies and TV shows, and share screens on FaceTime calls. The content syncs for all participants of FaceTime calls.

More camera

ProRes video support coming for iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max

Support for ProRes video is the other star feature of the iOS 15.1 update. It would be exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max models. Although compressed, this video encoding format retains the visible quality (visually lossless) while being less CPU-intensive than mainstream video encoding formats such as H.264 and H.265.

Annoyances

Macro toggle will let users pick lens for close subjects

Another new camera feature would fix the annoyance with iOS 15 where the ultra-wide lens automatically enters Macro Mode when the subject is too close. iOS 15.1 brings a new toggle that will allow users to select other lenses even if the subject is too close. This feature will also be available only on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

'Unlock with Apple Watch' feature would be reinstated with update

Other minor improvements bundled with iOS 15.1 include support for lossless audio playback and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio through the HomePod and HomePod mini. A prominent fix is the restoration of the "Unlock with Apple Watch" capability that was disabled by iOS 15 accidentally. The feature allows users to unlock their iPhone using the Apple Watch if FaceID detects a face covering.