New-generation Apple MacBook Pro models could feature a notched display

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 05:37 pm

Apple's launch event on October 18 may see the arrival of two new MacBook Pro machines. These are expected to be the 14-inch and 16-inch models. As per some fresh leaks, the new MacBook Pro laptops will come with a notched display, a blacked-out deck, an illuminated Touch ID scanner, and a host of ports, including an HDMI slot and SD card reader.

Design and display

The notch will house a 1080p camera and TrueTone sensor

The upcoming MacBook Pro models will have a heavier chassis, a backlit Touch ID fingerprint reader, and a black-finished keyboard as well as deck area. The rumored display notch will house the front camera, TrueTone sensor, and a microphone. The Touch Bar will likely be removed. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models will bear mini-LED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

A new M1X chipset will fuel the machines

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro models will be powered by an M1X processor, likely paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for the base variant. They will also house two larger fans for cooling and bigger batteries than the outgoing laptops.

Connectivity

A MagSafe power connector is expected

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro laptops will come equipped with a range of I/O ports, including an HDMI slot, a Thunderbolt port, and an SD card reader on the right side. The left side could house two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a new MagSafe connector for charging. For video calls, an upgraded 1080p camera is on the cards.

Information

2021 Apple MacBook Pro: Pricing and availability

Apple will announce the official pricing and availability details of the upcoming MacBook Pro models at the time of launch, which will take place tomorrow i.e. October 18. For reference, the 2020 MacBook Pro (13.0-inch) was launched at Rs. 1,22,900 in India.