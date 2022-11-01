Technology

Criticizing Apple's 'monopoly,' Telegram removes paid posts from iOS app

Telegram has joined the list of apps that have felt the brunt of Apple's strict App Store guidelines. The company has been forced to remove the feature that let users create pay-to-view posts on their channels. The posts used third-party payment processors instead of Apple's in-app purchase system. This violates Apple's new rule regarding in-app purchases.

Telegram butting heads with Apple is nothing new. The two have shared a tumultuous history over the years.

Telegram isn't the only one to criticize Apple for its new in-app purchase policy. Spotify and Meta are two big names that called out the Cupertino-based tech giant for undercutting others.

As is always the case, Apple seems quite unfazed by all the uproar.

Some Telegram creators have been able to charge money from people to view certain posts. 9to5Mac had earlier reported that the company is testing the feature. Pavel Durov, Telegram's CEO, came out and said that the company isn't testing the feature. Instead, he said that creators are using third-party donation and payment bots to add paywalls to their posts.

Apple's new rule mandates that every in-app purchase has to go through the company's in-app purchasing system. The tech giant also takes a 30% cut from any such purchases. Telegram creators used third-party payment processors instead for their paid posts. Due to this, the company has removed the ability to create such posts for iOS users upon Apple's request.

Durov wasn't happy with Apple's request to remove paid posts. He called it an "example of how a trillion-dollar monopoly abuses its market dominance at the expense of millions of users who are trying to monetize their own content." He urged regulators in different countries to take action against Apple before it destroys dreams with a tax "higher than any government-levied VAT."

Telegram has always criticized Apple for the strict App Store rules. The messaging platform has often blamed the tech giant for delaying its updates. It also provides a $1 discount on its premium version if purchased from the website. We can expect Telegram to come up with more ways to help creators make money outside Apple's "restrictive ecosystem."