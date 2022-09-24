Technology

Apple releases iOS 16.0.2, fixes iPhone 14 camera shakes, bugs

Sep 24, 2022

Some iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users faced camera issues (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has released a much-needed iOS update in response to the surmounting issues reported in the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Over the past week, some users complained of camera malfunctions while using third-party apps. Certain others faced repeated permission prompts when trying to copy-paste between apps, too. The latest iOS 16.0.2 update is designed to address these issues.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple has quickly come up with a solution to several bugs on the latest iPhone 14-series devices.

Several videos on Twitter revealed how some iPhone 14-series cameras witnessed violent shaking while using third-party apps.

Now, such failures could pose a serious threat to the hardware. Meanwhile, users were cautioned to limit the use of such apps to prevent permanent damage to the device.

The latest iOS 16.0.2 update is 352.7MB in size. It specifically targets certain bugs in the iPhone 14-series devices. It also fixes issues from the iPhone X onward. To manually update, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Violent cameras The cameras emitted grinding noises

Various users complained about their iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max cameras malfunctioning while using third-party apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. The rear cameras underwent physical shaking, emitted buzzing noises, and captured blurry photos. However, the in-built camera app seemingly functioned well. According to The Guardian, this could have been triggered due to some issue with the optical image stabilization (OIS) feature.

Other issues Repeated permission prompts added to the hassle

Apart from the camera problems in the iPhone 14-series handsets, users were facing another inconvenience while trying to copy-paste between two apps because of the frequent pop-ups that requested permissions. Besides, some users also complained of a blank display while setting up their smartphones. The update also addresses post-servicing unresponsive touch input issues on older devices like iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11.