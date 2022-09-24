Technology

How to enable black-and-white Always-on Display on iPhone 14 Pro?

How to enable black-and-white Always-on Display on iPhone 14 Pro?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 24, 2022, 05:13 pm 2 min read

The black-and-white Always-on Display lock screen can be enabled via Focus mode.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max come with a hidden toggle that allows users to turn on the black-and-white Always-on Display mode on their devices. Users can enable this display mode by turning on the toggle for the "Dim Lock Screen" within the long-standing "Focus" mode settings. This will completely darken the display on these iPhones in the Always-on Dode. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Always-on Display on the latest iPhones has been quite different from the Android handsets.

The always-on lock screen on Android typically showcases the clock with various themes encircled by black pixels.

Whereas the iOS devices flaunt an Always-on Display nearly identical to the lock screen, but in a diluted manner.

However, some iPhone users have found this style of Always-on Display mode distracting.

Process How to enable black-and-white always-on lock screen?

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users can activate the black-and-white Always-on Display by navigating to Settings > Focus [select Focus mode] > Options > Enable Dim Lock Screen. When the "Dim Lock Screen" setting comes into force, the lock screen and always-on lock screen will transform into a simple black-and-white display with some chosen widgets along with the time and date.

Condition The feature works only in Focus mode

To use the black-and-white always-on lock screen permanently on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, users need to keep their devices in the "Focus" mode all day long. There will also be a visible "Focus" status label at the bottom of the lock screen. The black-and-white Always-on Display mode will also totally black out any custom lock screen wallpaper or photo.

Highlights iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max: Specifications

To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max sport a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED screen, respectively, with a top-centered "Dynamic Island," a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, an Always-on Display feature, and 2,000-nits of maximum brightness. The devices house an A16 Bionic chipset, 6GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. They pack 3,200mAh and 4,323mAh batteries, respectively.

Information The devices offer a 48MP quad-pixel primary camera with OIS

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max bear triple rear cameras, including a 48MP (f/1.78, OIS) quad-pixel sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. On the front, they get a 12MP (f/1.9) autofocus camera.