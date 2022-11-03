Technology

Soon, 5G will be available on certain iPhones in India

Soon, 5G will be available on certain iPhones in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 03, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

Certain iPhones will get 5G services from next week (Photo credit: Apple)

5G services will be rolled out to some iPhone users on Airtel and Reliance Jio networks from next week. This feature is a part of the upcoming iOS 16 update, which would first be released in the beta version. It implies that only certain users will get access to the high-speed mobile service. Earlier, Apple had confirmed that 5G would be available by December.

Context Why does this story matter?

Finally, iPhone users might get to experience the 5G technology. However, the wait doesn't end for most users as the upcoming iOS 16.2 update will first be tested in the beta version.

The Cupertino-based tech giant seems to be late as other leading smartphone brands have bucked up and released the necessary software updates on their 5G-enabled handsets.

Accessibility Do all iPhones support the 5G service?

The 5G-enabled Apple smartphones are iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series. For now, users who are a part of the iOS 16 Beta Software Program and use either Airtel or Jio networks will get access to the 5G service from next week if at all the service is live in their region.

Support The following service providers offer 5G support on iPhones

Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G, and Vi 5G will be available to eligible iPhones once Apple unlocks the support for the high-speed connectivity service. Airtel and Jio have already begun rolling 5G services in select parts of the country. However, their respective tariff structures have not yet been disclosed. Meanwhile, Vi is yet to reveal its 5G rollout roadmap.

Caution Should you sign up for Apple's beta program?

If you wish to enroll your iPhone in Apple iOS beta program, then head to the official site and sign up using your Apple ID. Although the beta program is free, it is recommended to wait until the software updates have been launched on the stable channel since the beta updates often contain bugs and can lead to a poor experience.