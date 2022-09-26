Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Grab AirPods Pro (1st generation) under Rs. 13,500

Sep 26, 2022

The AirPods Pro (1st generation) features a sensor to control music and calls

Apple's AirPods Pro (1st generation) has witnessed a huge price drop nearly three years after its release and right after its successor's debut. The TWS earbuds are now selling for as low as Rs. 13,490 via the popular e-commerce platform, Croma. The AirPods Pro (1st generation) is one of the leading audio wearables, and this might be the best chance to grab it.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The AirPods Pro (1st generation) was introduced in India at a price tag of Rs. 24,990. The premium earbuds are now selling at Rs. 15,990 via Croma, meaning a discount of Rs. 9,000. They are offered in a White color option. Additionally, the buyers can also get Rs. 2,500 instant discounts on transactions via HDFC Bank Credit Cards.

Design The audio wearable offers IPX4 water resistance

The AirPods Pro (1st generation) offers an ergonomic design with swappable silicone ear tips for a sealed and secured in-ear fit. The audio wearable bears IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance. It comes with a vent system that equalizes pressure within the ear canal. Using the "Ear Tip Fit" software, users can test the quality of the seal and use their preferred size ear tips.

Information It gets up to 5 hours of playback time

The AirPods Pro (1st generation) supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Each bud packs a battery that lasts up to five hours on a single charge. The Qi-based wireless charging case provides an additional 24 hours of listening time.

Internals The audio equipment supports Adaptive EQ

The AirPods Pro (1st generation) houses an Apple H1 chipset. It supports Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. The TWS wearable gets dual beamforming microphones and an inward-facing microphone. It offers Active Noise Cancellation to remove background noise, a Transparency mode to allow ambient sound to pass through while listening, and an "Adaptive EQ" to automatically tune audio depending on your ear shape.