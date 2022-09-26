Business

Apple begins production of iPhone 14 in India

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 11:38 am 2 min read

The made-in-India iPhone 14 will also be exported

Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India. The device will be shipped from the Foxconn facility located in Chennai. The made-in-India iPhone 14 will start reaching local customers in a few days. The device will be made available for both the Indian market as well as exports. The tech giant stands to benefit from the Centre's incentives to improve local production.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple had started the manufacturing process for iPhones in India back in 2017 with iPhone SE.

The tech titan has been manufacturing/assembling a few iPhone models in the country for a while now, including the iPhone SE, 12, and 13.

Evidently, the world's second-largest smartphone market is a significant bet for the brand. For Indians, this may translate to cheaper iPhones.

Official words 'Excited to manufacture iPhone 14 In India'

Apple's iPhone 14 was introduced earlier this month. Now that the handset is getting manufactured in India, the company said, "The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India." The tech giant may, in fact, make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, according to JP Morgan.

Possibility Apple might shift 5% of iPhone 14 production to India

Apple states that it has "nearly doubled" its revenue in India by June 2022. By the end of the year, the tech giant is likely to shift about 5% of the production of the iPhone 14 here. The relocation might be due to US-China trade tensions. Additionally, lower labor costs, adequate manpower, and the government's appealing policies are the factors behind this notable change.

Possibility The iPhone prices might be lowered

To promote domestic production, the central government has introduced enticing incentives. These include a Rs. 76,000 crore semiconductor scheme announced late last year to promote domestic chip and display fab manufacturing. Apple will surely be benefiting from these schemes. Further, this may also help the Cupertino-based giant to lower the price tag of the iPhone 14 series in India.

Highlights A look at iPhone 14's specifications

The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, it gets a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Up front, it features a 12MP (f/1.9) autofocus camera. The device houses an A15 Bionic processor, 6GB of RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 3,279mAh battery.