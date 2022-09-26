Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Sep 26, 2022

Ethereum is down 3.2% from the previous week

Bitcoin has shed 1.2% of its value over the last 24 hours, trading at $18,788.75. It is 3.3% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.6% from yesterday and is trading at $1,293.30. From the previous week, it is down 3.2%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $361.08 billion and $156.58 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $272.04, which is 1.3% less than yesterday and 2% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after falling down 2.2% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 33.4% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.1%) and $0.066 (down 3.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has risen 3.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.27 (down 4.8%), $6.25 (down 1.1%), $0.000011 (down 4.2%), and $0.77 (down 3.7%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 3.8% while Polka Dot has slipped by 3.1%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.2% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 2.7%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

IOTA, Quant, Reserve Rights, ApeCoin, and Helium are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.22 (up 6.23%), $119.02 (up 4.55%), $0.0088 (up 3.83%), $5.63 (up 2.54%), and $4.64 (up 1.85%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.2%), $0.99 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 19.36%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic, Celsius, Lido DAO, Chiliz, and Ravencoin. They are trading at $0.00011 (down 19.14%), $1.44 (down 8.68%), $1.56 (down 8.15%), $0.22 (down 7.13%), and $0.033 (down 6.99%), respectively.

Rankings The top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $13.85 billion (up 19.72%) and $1.25 billion (up 39.68%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.13 billion which is up 26.66% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $17.18 (down 0.52%), $18,816.42 (down 0.27%), $5.64 (down 0.44%), and $7.62 (down 1.47%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.63 (down 0.86%), $1.62 (down 0.98%), $0.22 (down 1.02%), $1.45 (down 0.43%), and $0.66 (down 0.35%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is valued at $932.01 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.54 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.04 trillion, compared to $965.08 billion three months ago.