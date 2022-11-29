Technology

Elon Musk questions Tim Cook if Apple hates free speech

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 29, 2022, 11:52 am 3 min read

Elon Musk says Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from App Store

Elon Musk has been busy in his first month as Twitter CEO. He's on to the next thing now - Apple. In a series of tweets, the billionaire has accused Apple of removing ads from Twitter and threatening to "withhold" the microblogging platform from the App Store. Musk has also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook, questioning him about the company's stand on free speech.

Why does this story matter?

There are not many that can make Musk look like David. But Apple can. Taking on the tech Goliath will earn Musk more brownie points with netizens who have questioned Apple's ways.

Whatever the reason behind the anti-Apple war, it will certainly give Musk enough time to distract the world to accomplish his objectives at Twitter.

Tension between Apple and Twitter has been on the rise

There have been questions about whether Twitter's recent policy changes will get it booted from App Store or Google Play. Musk has now substantiated these doubts with his latest tweet. The new CEO's claim about Apple threatening to take action against Twitter comes after subtle signs of mounting tension between the two since Musk took over the company.

Apple didn't say why it would take action against Twitter

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apple almost doesn't advertise on Twitter: Musk

Musk's accusations don't end there. According to him, Apple has "mostly" stopped advertising on Twitter. This may not be surprising, considering the number of companies that have pulled their ads from Twitter. However, it seems that Musk has taken special offense at Apple pulling its ads. He asked, "Do they hate free speech in America?"

Musk wants Apple to talk about free speech in public

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk even called out Apple's 30% App Store fee

Musk's Apple bashing didn't stop there. In a poll, he asked users whether Apple should publish censorship actions taken against customers or not. Most said "yes." The 'Chief Twit' also called out the 30% fee Apple charges developers. He called it Apple's "30% secret tax." Musk talking about it now is important, as anti-trust allegations have been mounting against the App Store recently.

Musk to publish Twitter Files about free speech suppression

An exposé on free speech suppression at Twitter is coming soon. Guess who'll publish the Twitter Files? The company's new CEO himself. Where will it be published? Of course, on Twitter. According to him, the public deserves to know what exactly happened. Well, get your popcorn ready because this is about to get very interesting.

What did Twitter do to suppress free speech?

The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Is it prudent for Musk to take on Apple?

Let's be clear about one thing, Twitter needs App Store. It doesn't matter what's going on between the microblogging platform and the tech giant, Twitter has to adhere to Apple's low bar for content moderation and stay in App Store. How hard can it be if both Truth Social and Parler have managed to stay in the App Store?