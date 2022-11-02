Technology

Elon Musk announces $8 monthly fee for Twitter's blue tick

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 02, 2022, 09:50 am 1 min read

Twitter's blue check marks will be available for everyone who are ready to pay

Have you ever wanted Twitter's blue tick? The one the platform gave only to people considered noteworthy? Well, you're in luck. As rumored, the blue check mark will be part of a more expensive Twitter Blue subscription. And guess what, it will be up for grabs for anyone. The announcement was made by Elon Musk, the company's new owner.

Changes Twitter Blue users will have priority in replies, mentions, searches

Musk called Twitter's current way of allotting blue ticks a "lords & peasant system" and termed it "bullshit." The billionaire said that Twitter Blue subscription will cost $8/month. Users with the subscription will get a blue tick, priority in replies, mentions, and searches, the ability to post long audio and video, and fewer ads. A public figure will have a secondary tag.

Twitter Post Check out Musk's announcement about Twitter Blue

Twitter’s current lords peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022