Twitter finally starts testing the much-requested 'Edit' button

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 01, 2022, 06:54 pm 1 min read

The 'edit' button on Twitter will be first available to Twitter Blue subscribers (Photo credit: Twitter)

In April, Twitter announced that it is working on a new 'Edit' button. Four months later, the company has finally started testing the feature. The microblogging site announced via a tweet that it is testing the "edit button." The feature has been one of the most demanded by Twitterati. A poll by Elon Musk earlier this year showed overwhelming support for the feature.

The 'Edit' button will be first available to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Users will be able to edit tweets within 30 minutes after their publication. Edited tweets will appear with an icon, a timestamp, and a label to make it clear that the original tweet has been modified. It's not clear when it will be rolled out to every user.

