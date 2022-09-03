Entertainment

'She-Hulk': Twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion receives mixed reactions

'She-Hulk': Twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion receives mixed reactions

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 03, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

'She-Hulk' marks rapper Megan Thee Stallion's MCU debut. (Photo credit: Disney)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's third episode marked the debut of American rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Although news about the Grammy-winning rapper's cameo already leaked prior to her appearance, no one was prepared for the surprising post-credits scene that showed the jade giantess twerking with the rapper. For some, the scene made "MCU history," while others found it outrageous.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the Disney+ Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While the first two episodes opened to positive reactions from viewers, the third one left people split due to the post-credits scene, which many found "offensive."

Ironically, the first half of the episode focused on concepts like toxic fandom and misogyny faced by female superheroes.

Spoilers ahead.

Recap Breakdown of the post-credits twerking scene

In the third episode, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) from the district attorney's office approaches the superhuman law division for help after a shapeshifting Light Elf impersonating Stallion defrauds him. Bukowski wins the case in court, and the real Stallion finally shows up. During the post-credits scene, Stallion signs Walters to be her new lawyer, and they decide to celebrate the moment by dancing.

Twitter Post The viral scene from 'She-Hulk'

Reactions Fans took to social media to share their opinions

An annoyed social media user wrote, "Yes, twerking. This is what Tony Stark died for (sic)." Another said, "Usual woke-trash cr*p of the now usual garbage. I wouldn't even watch it under torture (sic)." However, some netizens also said that if Deadpool twerked, then people would find it funny. A netizen also wrote, "Alexa, show me examples of fragile masculinity on Twitter (sic)."

Twitter Post 'Hulk' actor Mark Ruffalo, too, supported Stallion, 'She-Hulk'

I made it to the MCU, but it seems my audition for “thee Megan Cinematic Universe” is still under review. How’d I do @theestallion? 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/3kZIGh8vtn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 1, 2022

Quote 'She-Hulk' head writer reveals how they zeroed in on Stallion

Speaking to Decider, the show's head writer Jessica Gao revealed they needed a "famous, beautiful, and successful" female celebrity for their story, and that's when actor Jameela Jamil, who appears as She-Hulk's nemesis Titania, threw Stallion's name in the hat. "The moment we knew that we could get Megan, then we were like, 'There's no other discussion. It has to be her,'" she added.