Reliance Jio facing network outage; users unable to make calls

Mobile data remains unaffected (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Several users of Reliance Jio reported trouble in making calls on Tuesday morning. Hundreds of individuals who were unable to make or receive phone calls reported the network outage on DownDetector. The problem seems to have peaked at around 8 am. Some have turned to Twitter to vent their frustration. The reason for the outage is unknown.

There have been reported outages in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Users are unable to make or receive calls. Some are also not seeing the VoLTE icon on their phones since morning. Notably, the internet services offered by Jio remain unaffected, and mobile data on smartphones seems to be working as usual.