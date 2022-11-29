Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for November 29?

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 29, 2022, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX has amassed a sizable fanbase in India with its enhanced visuals and rewards redemption program. This multiplayer battle royale game allows players to collect a range of in-game items using redeemable codes. Individuals with additional supplies and effective game-handling techniques have higher chances of winning and achieving top leaderboard rankings. Here are the codes for today i.e. November 29.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced back in September 2021 as a graphically updated version of the classic Free Fire.

Since then, Indian players have given the game a huge boost in popularity, making it one of the most downloaded battle royale games on Android.

Hence, as a token of appreciation and to keep gamers hooked, the developers offer redeemable codes on a regular basis.

Codes are valid for a limited duration

The players need to follow some ground rules to access the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, they can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be claimed by them only once. The codes can only be redeemed through the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours of release. Additionally, the alphanumeric codes can only be accessed by gamers using the Indian servers.

Here are the codes for November 29

The Free Fire MAX codes for today, i.e. November 29, are mentioned below. These codes can offer players a range of in-game content such as loot crates, diamonds, skins, pets, and more. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R. 72FG9-4YCW-9VMV.

How to redeem the codes?

To redeem the alphanumeric codes, visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). With your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Further, add a 12-digit code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." With every successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.