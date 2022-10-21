Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 21?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Oct 21, 2022, 10:49 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire Max is a thrilling multiplayer battle royale game. What makes it all the more engrossing is the extensive range of in-game supplies which are provided on a daily basis. The collectibles can be purchased using real money or redeemable codes. These bonus supplies boost players' performance on the battlefield and propel them to greater heights on the scoreboard.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The immense popularity of the game among Indian users is credited to the engaging gameplay, regular upgrades, and the free rewards scheme.

The redeemable codes provide free access to exclusive in-game items, including pets, diamonds, protective gear, loot crates, skin, and other royale vouchers.

Rules Each code can be used only once

Players must follow certain rules to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. Each player can claim multiple codes but each code is encrypted for a single time use only. These alphanumeric codes must be claimed through the official rewards redemption website within a duration of 12 to 18 hours. The codes can only be redeemed via Indian servers.

Codes Here are the codes for October 21

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for Friday i.e. October 21. MCPW3D28VZD6, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, SARG886AV5GR, 3IBBMSL7AK8G. X99TK56XDJ4X, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, WEYVGQC3CT8Q, 6KWMFJVMQQYG. BR43FMAPYEZZ, UVX9PYZV54AC, NPYFATT3HGSQ, MCPW2D2WKWF2. FECMCPSEN5MX, ZZZ76NT3PDSH, MCPW2D1U3XA3, FFCMCPSJ9953. 8FQZKNTLWBZ, B3G7A22TWDRZX,GCNVA2PDRGRZ, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9. FFCMCPSUYUY7E, EYH2W3XK8UPG, HNC95435FAGJ.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit the game's official redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any of the 12-digit redeem codes in the text box and click "Confirm." You will be notified of a successful redemption. The free rewards will be delivered to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.